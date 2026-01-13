Is X down today? Thousands of reports surface on Downdetector for Elon Musk’s platform Is X down? Thousands of users report global outages on Elon Musk's platform. Check the latest Downdetector stats and app/website status updates for January 13.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk-owned social platform X (formerly Twitter) is currently down for thousands of users globally. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks service interruptions, a significant surge in outage reports began in evening today, January 13, 2026.

The data indicates that over 1,500 people (with reports peaking at over 7,000 in some regions) have officially reported problems with the platform. According to the statistics:

59% of users are experiencing issues accessing the mobile app.

33% of users are having trouble loading the website.

8% of users reported issues with the server connection or feed refreshing.

Users have reported seeing error messages such as "Something went wrong" or finding that their home feeds and notifications are failing to load. This disruption follows a trend of intermittent technical difficulties for the platform over the past few months. As of now, X has not released an official statement regarding the cause of the downtime.

