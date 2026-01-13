Rafale deal gains momentum; Centre to discuss Rs 3.25 lakh cr deal to acquire 114 jets from France This move comes after India had signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France in April 2025 to procure 26 Dassault Rafale-M (Marine) jets. Currently, the Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 36 Rafale fighters.

New Delhi:

The Defence Ministry is set to discuss a major deal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France in a high-level Defence Ministry meeting scheduled this week. The proposed contract, valued at around Rs 3.25 lakh crore, aims to strengthen the Indian Air Force while promoting domestic manufacturing, as these aircraft will be produced in India with over 30 per cent indigenous content.

According to defence sources, cited by ANI, the plan also includes acquiring 12 to 18 Rafale jets in fly-away condition, which means they will be delivered ready to operate immediately. As part of the agreement, India is seeking permission from France to integrate Indian-made weapons and other indigenous systems into the jets.

Russia, US offer their fifth-generation jets to India

Notably, this deal comes at a time when the United States and Russia have offered their fifth-generation fighter jets, including the F-35 and Su-57, to the Indian Air Force.

The deal would significantly increase the number of Rafale jets in India’s arsenal. If this new agreement is finalised, India will have a total of 176 Rafale aircraft. Also, this will be India’s largest-ever defence acquisition.

Currently, the Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 36 Rafale fighters. Besides, India had signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France in April 2025 to procure 26 Dassault Rafale-M (Marine) jets.

France mulling engine repair facility in India

France is also planning to establish a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility for the M-88 engines that power Rafale fighter jets. The facility, set up in Hyderabad, will ensure that French-origin aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF) are well maintained and ready for operations.

French aerospace company Dassault, which manufactures the Rafale jets, has already created a subsidiary to handle the upkeep of these aircraft in India. Domestic aerospace firms, including Tata, are also expected to participate in manufacturing and supporting the facility.

38th India-France strategic dialogue

This comes at a time when NSA Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the President of France, co-chaired the 38th India-France Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday. The discussions reinforced the strategic partnership, covering security, defence, technology, space, and civil nuclear cooperation.

Both sides explored joint development opportunities under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, reviewed global and regional security challenges, and prepared for French President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming visit.

