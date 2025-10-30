India to strengthen air combat power with additional meteor missiles for Rafale fleet | Check full details India’s move to acquire more Meteor missiles stems from insights gained during recent operations, notably 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this year. During the mission, Indian fighter jets effectively struck Pakistani military and terrorist positions.

New Delhi:

India is preparing to significantly enhance its air dominance by acquiring a new batch of Meteor Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missiles for the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jets. The Defence Ministry is considering a proposal worth around Rs 1,500 crore to purchase these advanced European missiles, known for their precision and extended range.

Advanced stage of procurement

According to defence sources, the proposal to procure additional Meteors from European manufacturer MBDA is in its final stages and is expected to receive approval soon during a high-level defence meeting. The Meteor missile, regarded as one of the most advanced air-to-air weapons globally, has a striking range of nearly 200 kilometres, providing the Rafale fleet with unmatched aerial superiority.

The Rafale jets operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) are currently the only aircraft capable of launching these European-made missiles. The initial batch of 36 Rafale jets, acquired from France in 2016, came equipped with Meteors. The upcoming 26 naval variants of Rafale, also outfitted with these missiles, are expected to be inducted over the next few years.

Combat lessons and strategic need

The decision to procure additional Meteors follows lessons from recent combat operations, including 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this year, during which Indian fighter jets successfully neutralized Pakistani military and terrorist targets. In response, the Pakistan Air Force attempted a large-scale retaliation using Chinese-origin PL-15 air-to-air missiles and surface-to-air weapons but failed to inflict damage on Indian assets.

Sources said Pakistan has been expanding its arsenal with Chinese-made missiles, prompting India to further strengthen its superiority in beyond-visual-range warfare. The Meteor’s advanced propulsion and radar-guided targeting make it one of the most formidable systems in aerial combat.

Indigenous BVR capabilities in development

In parallel, India is pursuing a robust program to indigenously develop and deploy the Astra series of BVR missiles. The Indian Air Force plans to procure around 700 Astra Mark 2 missiles designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Astra Mark 2, capable of striking enemy aircraft over 200 kilometres away, will be integrated with the Su-30 MKI and Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) fleets.

For the Rafale fleet, the Meteor will remain the primary BVR weapon, while indigenous systems, including a future anti-radiation missile, may be integrated later to ensure a balance of imported and homegrown defense technologies.

Reinforcing India’s strategic edge

By reinforcing its aerial arsenal with long-range Meteors and indigenously developed Astra missiles, India aims to maintain a decisive strategic edge in regional air combat scenarios. The Meteor missile’s advanced tracking and engagement capabilities will ensure that Indian Rafales can outmatch potential adversaries, establishing deterrence in any future conflict situation.