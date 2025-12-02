Navy hopes to get first set of four Rafale jets by 2029: Admiral Tripathi Addressing the Navy Day press conference, Admiral Tripathi said Project 75 India, for buying six advanced submarines, is at an advanced stage and a formal contract in this regard will be signed very soon.

New Delhi:

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said the Indian Navy was likely to acquire the first set of four Rafale jets by 2029. Addressing the Navy Day press conference, Admiral Tripathi said Project 75 India, for buying six advanced submarines, is at an advanced stage and a formal contract in this regard will be signed very soon.

Apprising media about the Navy’s role during the Operation Sindoor, Admiral Tripathi said the aggressive stance and deployment of battle ships forced Pakistan to remain at their ports.

“The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Op Sindoor, of deployment of the carrier battle group forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast,” he said.

Key deployments of the India Navy

Sharing details about the Navy's operation and key deployment, Admiral Tripathi said over 11,000 ship days and 50,000 flying hours were completed since the last Navy Day. He also shared details of ships assigned for anti-piracy duties and other key areas.

"Cumulatively, we have clocked almost 11,000 ship days and 50,000 flying hours since the last Navy Day and counting. We have maintained one ship in the Gulf of Aden continuously since 2008. The ship is relieved on station for anti-piracy duties. To date, 138 ships have been deployed for that, and they have successfully escorted more than 3,700 merchant vessels of all nationalities and crew. Since November 23, when the Red Sea crisis began, which led to an increase in piracy incidents, we have apprehended 62 pirates... Since November 23, due to heightened activity, especially by non-state actors like the Houthis, our 40 capital ships, along with their integral assets (helicopters, etc.) and capabilities, have been deployed,” he said.

Navy seized contraband worth Rs 43,300 crores last year

Admiral Tripathi also highlighted the Navy's role in anti-narcotic operations.

"As far as the anti-narcotic operations are concerned, our units on deployment in concerned with other national agencies have seized contraband worth Rs 43,300 crores last year," he said.