Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Livestream time in India, how to watch? Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event today, September 4, 2025, beginning at 3:00 PM IST. The event is being conducted virtually, making it accessible to global audiences.

New Delhi:

Samsung is set to host its much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event today (September 4) at 3:00 PM IST. The virtual event will be streamed live on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel. The company is further expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and Galaxy Tab S11 series, including the Tab S11 Ultra with AI-powered features taking centre stage.

How to watch the Galaxy Unpacked livestream

Viewers can catch the live event on:

Samsung’s official website

Samsung’s YouTube channel

Directly embed players on Samsung’s social media handles.

This ensures that the fans all over the world can tune in to the highly anticipated announcements in real time.

What to expect from the Galaxy Event

Samsung has teased ‘premium AI tablets’ and ‘the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family’ in its banners, which has sparked speculation about key launches.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature:

The device will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate

It is powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset with 8GB RAM.

Photography: Triple rear camera: 50MP + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto Front: 12MP

It is backed by a 4,900mAh battery with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Operating system: Android 15-based One UI 7

Colour options: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, White

Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S11 series is tipped to launch alongside the smartphone.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra may feature a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

It further comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Dual rear cameras (13MP + 8MP) and dual 12MP selfie lenses

It will be backed by an 11,600mAh battery with 45W charging support.

It comes with S Pen support.

The tab is powered by the Exynos 9400 chipset with Mali-G925 GPU

The base Galaxy Tab S11 is also expected in the event today, though fewer details are available. Well, a few hours till the curtain gets raised, so stay tuned.