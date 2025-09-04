Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Livestream time in India, how to watch?

Samsung is set to host its much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event today (September 4) at 3:00 PM IST. The virtual event will be streamed live on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel. The company is further expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and Galaxy Tab S11 series, including the Tab S11 Ultra with AI-powered features taking centre stage.
How to watch the Galaxy Unpacked livestream
Viewers can catch the live event on:
- Samsung’s official website
- Samsung’s YouTube channel
- Directly embed players on Samsung’s social media handles.
This ensures that the fans all over the world can tune in to the highly anticipated announcements in real time.
What to expect from the Galaxy Event
Samsung has teased ‘premium AI tablets’ and ‘the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family’ in its banners, which has sparked speculation about key launches.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature:
- The device will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate
- It is powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset with 8GB RAM.
- Photography:
- Triple rear camera: 50MP + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto
- Front: 12MP
- It is backed by a 4,900mAh battery with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
- Operating system: Android 15-based One UI 7
- Colour options: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, White
Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra
The Galaxy Tab S11 series is tipped to launch alongside the smartphone.
- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra may feature a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
- It further comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
- Dual rear cameras (13MP + 8MP) and dual 12MP selfie lenses
- It will be backed by an 11,600mAh battery with 45W charging support.
- It comes with S Pen support.
- The tab is powered by the Exynos 9400 chipset with Mali-G925 GPU
The base Galaxy Tab S11 is also expected in the event today, though fewer details are available. Well, a few hours till the curtain gets raised, so stay tuned.
|
Google introduces AI-powered virtual fitting room with price tracking tools
|
Instagram Reels to get Picture-in-Picture mode to boost engagement
|
iPhone 17 demand soars: Survey shows strong upgrade ahead of September 9 launch event