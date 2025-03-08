Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price, display and weight leaked before launch With more leaks surfacing and Samsung expected to announce the official launch date soon, fans eagerly await the Galaxy S25 Edge. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung’s slimmest flagship yet.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge globally in April 2025. The smartphone was recently showcased at MWC 2025, and now a well-known tipster has leaked key details about its display size, weight, and expected price. The upcoming device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a slimmer design, and a lighter build than the Samsung Galaxy S25+. However, it may come with a smaller battery and a dual-camera setup instead of a triple-camera system.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected price in India and global markets

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced similarly to the Galaxy S25+, which launched in January 2025. If the leak is accurate, we can expect the device to be priced at $999 (approximately Rs. 87,150 in India).

Samsung has not officially confirmed the pricing yet, but if this leak holds, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be positioned as a premium offering, sitting between the standard Galaxy S25 and the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.65-inch display with Slim Bezels

The tipster also claims that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will sport a 6.65-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch panel on the Galaxy S25+. However, it is expected to feature narrower bezels similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, providing an immersive viewing experience.

While specific display details remain under wraps, we can expect a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution for vibrant colours and crisp visuals.

Ultra-slim and lightweight design

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to be 5.84mm thick, making it 1.46mm slimmer than the Galaxy S25+. This could make it one of the slimmest Galaxy S-series smartphones ever.

Additionally, the phone is expected to weigh just 162g, significantly lighter than the Galaxy S25+ (195g). However, this weight reduction is likely due to a smaller battery compared to the Plus variant.

Dual-Camera Setup Instead of a Triple Camera System

Unlike the Galaxy S25+, which features a triple-camera setup, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to have two rear cameras. While details about the camera sensors remain unclear, Samsung may use a high-resolution primary sensor with improved AI-powered photography features.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset and One UI 7 Expected

Despite some hardware compromises, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to share core specifications with the Galaxy S25+. The phone is likely to feature:

Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for Galaxy

12GB RAM for smooth performance

Android 15-based One UI 7

Durability Concerns Addressed: Ceramic Rear Panel Instead of Glass?

Samsung MX VP of Product and Marketing for the UK, Annika Bizon, recently addressed durability concerns regarding the Galaxy S25 Edge’s slim profile. She assured that the phone’s slimness would not affect durability, though specific details were not disclosed.

However, recent reports suggest that Samsung could replace glass with a ceramic material for the rear panel, making it more resistant to drops and scratches.

ALSO READ: MacBook Air M4 now available at Rs 89,900 with bank discount: Here’s how to avail the offer

The new model is powered by the latest M4 chip, delivering better efficiency and faster processing speeds. While the base model starts at Rs 99,900, Apple is offering an exclusive Rs 10,000 bank discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 89,900. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the pricing, discounts, and offers available.

ALSO READ: YouTube deletes 9.5 million videos: India tops the list

It’s not just the individual videos that were targeted, YouTube further removed 4.8 million channels from the platform, which were primarily for spamming and scamming the platform users.