Samsung Galaxy Ring pre-orders begin today in India: Check price, offers here

Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy Ring in India soon. The Samsung Galaxy Ring debuted globally in July this year at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Paris. The ring, which is available in three colours and nine sizes will be available for sale in the country soon. The company has also started pre-booking on the Galaxy Smart Ring in the country. Interested buyers can also avail offers and benefits as a part of pre-reservation benefits.

Samsung Galaxy Ring India pre-reservation offers

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is now open for pre-reservation in India, and customers can secure their device by paying a refundable token amount of Rs. 1,999. To pre-reserve the ring, interested individuals can visit the Samsung India website or utilise leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as stated in a press release by the company.

Customers who opt for pre-reservation of the Samsung Galaxy Ring in India will receive a host of benefits, including a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo valued at Rs. 4,999 and exemption from subscription fees. Furthermore, those who pre-reserve will also receive the ring bundled with a charging case and data cable. Additionally, through the Samsung Shop app, buyers can obtain a welcome voucher worth up to Rs. 5,000.

It's worth noting that the pre-reservation window is open until October 15, indicating that the Samsung Galaxy Ring will likely be available for purchase in the Indian market from October 16 onwards. While the final price of the Samsung Galaxy Ring in India has not been disclosed, it is currently priced at USD 399 (approximately Rs. 34,000) in select global markets. The device is offered in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold finishes.

Samsung Galaxy Ring specifications

The Galaxy Ring will be available in India in a range of sizes from 5 to 13, mirroring the global variant, as per the company's announcement. Samsung will provide customers with the option of obtaining a sizing kit, allowing them to determine the ideal fit for the ring.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring boasts a titanium construction, 10ATM rating, and an IP68-rating. The smallest size 5 option weighs 2.3g and has a width of 7mm. The smart ring is said to deliver a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.

Additionally, the company stated that, much like the global version, the Indian iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Ring will feature Health AI capabilities that can be used to monitor users' energy levels, sleep stages, activity, heart rate, stress levels, and more. It will also support gesture controls and Samsung's SmartThings Find feature.

