Samsung confirms the launch of Galaxy S23 series: Know the launch date, features and more

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
Live tv
Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming Galaxy S23 series in the market. The device is scheduled to launch on February 1 at the tech giant's Unpacked event which will be telecasted on its official pages of Samsung.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 11, 2023 14:23 IST
Samsung
Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S23 series. The company has scheduled the launch on February 1 at the tech giant's Unpacked event. This will be the first in-person edition of the event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. It will also be live-streamed on the tech giant's official website.

ALSO READ: Samsung planning to release a human assistant robot in 2023: Report

Samsung said: "A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming. Our innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond. The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience."

ALSO READ:  Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

As per the rumours, the upcoming Galaxy S23 series might feature an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Best design to catch every eyes!

It will likely come in three colours -- Cotton Flower, Mistly Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black, reports 9To5Google.

Meanwhile, Samsung will reportedly reveal its next-generation Galaxy laptops alongside its Galaxy S23 series at the Unpacked event.

The company is expected to refresh its Galaxy Book laptop lineup with improved hardware specifications and better software, according to SamMobile.

The exact specifications of the upcoming Galaxy laptops are still unclear, but the Galaxy Books are expected to feature Intel's 13th Gen processors.

Some models could have the built-in S Pen stylus, while others could have a dedicated graphics processing unit (GPU).

