Samsung planning to release a human assistant robot in 2023: Report

Samsung Electronics is reportedly planning to release a human assistant robot which will be named 'EX1' this year. The company has stated that it is seeing robots as "a new growth engine," reports SamMobile.

"We plan to release a human assistant robot called EX1 within this year," Han Jong-hee, Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics, said at a press conference at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The company already has a device named 'EX1' which is a decade-old digital camera, the report said.

Meanwhile, in January 2021, the tech giant introduced its innovations in sectors ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to robots at its press conference for the world's largest tech show.

At the online event, Samsung unveiled its robots that were in development, including Samsung Bot Handy which can pick up objects after analysing their sizes, shapes and weights through advanced AI technology.

Moreover, the company introduced the upgraded version of its Samsung Bot Care, a robotic assistant that was unveiled at CES 2019.

