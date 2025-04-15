Redmi unveils iPhone 16 look-alike smartphone priced at just Rs 6,499 Redmi A5 resembles the iPhone 16. The price of the Redmi A5 is just Rs 6,499, and it will be available for sale starting tomorrow, April 16.

New Delhi:

Redmi has rolled out another budget-friendly smartphone in India, priced starting at Rs 6,499. The Redmi A5 boasts impressive features, including a stunning display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 32MP camera. It draws design inspiration from the iPhone 16, featuring a vertically aligned camera module on the back. The first sale is set to take place tomorrow, April 16.

Redmi A5 India price and availability

The Redmi A5 is available in two storage configurations: 3GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB, with the latter retailing at Rs 7,499. Notably, the RAM can be virtually extended to 8GB, while the storage can be expanded up to a hefty 2TB. Interested buyers can purchase this device through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as directly from Mi.com.

Redmi A5 (Variants) Price 3GB RAM + 64GB Rs 6,499 4GB RAM + 128GB Rs 7,499

It will also be offered at leading retail outlets, and buyers have the option of choosing from three colour variants: Jaisalmer Gold, Just Black, and Puducherry Blue.

Redmi A5 specifications

This budget smartphone features a generous 6.88-inch HD+ display with a water drop notch design. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and has received triple TUV Rheinland certification. The display offers peak brightness of up to 600 nits.

The Xiaomi Redmi A5 holds an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Powered by a Unisoc processor, the phone supports up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on HyperOS, which is based on Android 15.

Equipped with a robust 5,200mAh battery, the device supports 15W USB Type-C fast charging. The company guarantees software updates for two years and security updates for four years. The A5 also features a 32MP AI dual camera setup on the back, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Motorola launches new smartphone with built-in stylus at Rs 22,999