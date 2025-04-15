Motorola launches new smartphone with built-in stylus at Rs 22,999 Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is available in a single variant. Interested buyers can also avail a bank discount and exchange bonus on its purchase starting April 23.

New Delhi:

Motorola has unveiled a new smartphone in India: the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus. This device joins the ranks of the Edge 60 Series, which also includes the Edge 60 Fusion that was launched earlier this month. Some standout features of the Edge 60 Stylus are the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a robust 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support, and a triple rear camera setup boasting a 50-megapixel main camera. As the name suggests, this smartphone comes with a built-in stylus, which the company claims is a first in its category.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India price and availability

In India, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It’s available in two colour options: Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Surf the Web. Starting April 23 at 12 PM IST, customers can purchase the phone through Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, and select retail outlets.

For those buying through Flipkart, there’s a Rs. 1,000 exchange discount available, effectively lowering the price to Rs. 21,999. Additionally, Axis Bank and IDFC credit card holders can take advantage of an instant Rs. 1,000 discount on full transactions. Furthermore, Reliance Jio users can look forward to up to Rs. 2,000 cashback, along with Rs. 8,000 worth of benefits related to shopping, flight, and hotel bookings.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus features a stunning 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) 2.5D pOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It has certifications from SGS for Low Blue Light and Motion Blur Reduction, plus it comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for durability and Aqua Touch support.

Under the hood, the Edge 60 Stylus is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For those needing more space, the phone supports microSD card expansion of up to 1TB. It runs on Android 15 with the Hello UI skin and promises two years of major OS upgrades along with three years of security updates.

In terms of photography, the device features a triple rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor. For selfies and video calls, users can rely on the 32-megapixel front camera.

The built-in stylus is conveniently housed in a slot on the bottom edge of the device. It supports Moto AI features, including imaging and productivity tools like update summaries and audio transcription, and even integrates Adobe Doc Scan. Additionally, the smartphone boasts dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, alongside military-grade durability certified by MIL-STD-810H and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging options. For security, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The device measures 162.15 x 74.78 x 8.29mm and weighs in at 191g.

