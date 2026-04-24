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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max leak reveals 200MP camera, Dimensity 7500 chipset and 10000 mAh battery

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has surfaced in fresh leaks, revealing major upgrades such as a 200MP primary camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset, and a battery that could exceed 10,000mAh in the China variant. The smartphone is expected to launch first in China before arriving in India later.

Xiaomi
Xiaomi Image Source : Xiaomi
New Delhi:

Xiaomi is reportedly working on the next Redmi Note lineup. As per the fresh leaks, it showcases that the device will be under the series of Redmi Note 17, and it is going to be one with a huge battery life, better camera and performance.

Redmi Note phones are known for their affordable prices and well-versed features. With these upgrades, the 17 Pro Max will probably grab plenty of attention when it lands.

200MP camera stays in the game

Word is, Xiaomi wants to stick with the massive 200MP main shooter. This time, it is likely the Samsung ISOCELL S5KHP5 sensor. Expect sharp photos in the daytime, better shots at night, and improved zoom.

Other highlights for the camera setup:

  • 8MP ultra-wide lens
  • Smarter image processing
  • Enhanced AI features
  • Smoother video recording

On the front, a 32MP selfie camera for video conferences, which is said to be ideal for content creators.

Upgraded MediaTek chipset

The leaks further mentioned that the device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chip, which nudges ahead of the Dimensity 7400 chips found in earlier models. The result? Smoother gaming, better battery management, faster multitasking, smarter AI photography, and stronger 5G support. That’s the kind of boost mid-range buyers in India usually hope for.

A battery that turns heads

The rumours state that the Chinese version could come with a battery bigger than 10,000mAh. That’s massive and almost unheard of in a mainstream smartphone! If the rumours turn out to be true, you will be getting the following:

  • Easy two-day battery life
  • Marathon gaming
  • Endless streaming
  • Top-tier standby time

For the Indian market, Xiaomi might change the model with a smaller battery – depending on what makes sense for the local users and as per the design choices.

Expected launch and India release: Tentative

The new Redmi Note 17 series will launch in the Chinese market first, probably over the summer (timeline unspecified). For India, it is likely to launch later in 2026 or maybe in early 2027 (which might probably be late).

Should you wait for the upcoming Redmi Note 17 Pro Max?

The choice is yours – if you want the top-notch handset with a huge battery, then it could deck out the mid-range smartphones, which come with a flagship camera and a monstrous battery all in one.

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