Realme P2 Pro with 80W fast charging under Rs 22,000 launched in India: Check details

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Realme P2 Pro is the latest addition to the company's new P series, which was introduced last year. The smartphone features a curved AMOLED display, 80W fast charging, and a powerful battery. Many features of the smartphone are similar to those of recently launched Realme 13 + 5G. However, the company has made some hardware changes, including the processor. Its look and design closely resemble that of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Realme P2 Pro.

Realme P2 Pro India price and availability

The Realme P2 Pro is available in two colours: grey and green. It is offered in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB. The starting price is Rs 21,999. The other two variants are priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

Interested buyers can avail flat discounts of Rs 2,000 on the base model and Rs 3,000 on the other models. This offer is only available until Diwali. Additionally, the early bird sale of the phone will be held on the e-commerce website Flipkart on September 17 at 6 pm.

Realme P2 Pro specifications

The Realme P2 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device runs on Realme UI based on Android 14. It also includes a dedicated vapour chamber cooling system for gaming.

It features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits. The touch sampling rate is 240Hz, and the refresh rate is 120Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and supports rainwater touch, ensuring functionality even when wet.

For photography, the phone boasts a dual camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera. Additionally, it features a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery and supports 80W USB Type-C wired fast charging.

