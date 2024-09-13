Samsung Galaxy M05 with 50MP camera priced under Rs 8,000 launched in India: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M05

Samsung has launched a new M series smartphone in India. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M05 is the latest entry-level smartphone from the company. Some of its key features include MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M05.

Samsung Galaxy M05 India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M05 is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. It is available in Mint Green colour. The phone can be purchased from Amazon, Samsung’s official website, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M05 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M05 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. It is confirmed to receive two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

It is equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ PLS LCD display and supports dual-SIM (Nano). In terms of cameras, it features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary camera (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera with a 2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It also features sensors like accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. Additionally, it supports face unlock for authentication.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics is planning to reduce its overseas staff in certain divisions by up to 30 percent, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter cited by Reuters. The company has instructed its subsidiaries worldwide to cut sales and marketing staff by about 15 percent and administrative staff by up to 30 percent. The plan is expected to be executed by the end of the year and will impact positions across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

