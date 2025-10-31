Realme GT 8 Pro confirmed for India launch: What to expect The Realme GT 8 Pro is set to launch in India next month, bringing its 200MP camera to the market after being recently introduced in China.

New Delhi:

The Realme GT 8 Pro has been confirmed to launch in India following its recent debut in the Chinese market. The company has listed the phone on the e-commerce website Flipkart. This device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, matching competitors like the iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15. Furthermore, it boasts a powerful camera system designed to compete with the iPhone 17.

Realme GT 8 Pro India launch

Realme officially confirmed the launch via its X handle, and a dedicated microsite has been created on Flipkart. The phone is slated to launch next month, in November, though the company has not yet announced a specific date. While the Realme GT 8 Pro was launched alongside the standard Realme GT 8 in China, it remains unclear whether the base model will also arrive in India.

In China, the Realme GT 8 Pro was launched on October 21st. The starting variant features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 50,000). The phone is available in Blue, White, and Green color options. Key features include a massive 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

Realme GT 8 Pro specifications (Chinese variant)

This Realme flagship phone comes equipped with a 6.79-inch OLED display featuring 2K resolution and support for a peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits. The screen also supports a 120Hz high refresh rate and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Processor and Performance: It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and supports up to 16GB of RAM with 1TB of storage. For gaming, the phone features a large 7,000mm² ultra-cooling vapor chamber and includes a dedicated R1 chip.

Battery and Charging: It packs a powerful 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Operating System: The phone runs on Realme UI 7 based on Android 16.

Camera System: The rear features a triple camera setup: a 200MP main camera alongside two other 50MP cameras. A 32MP camera is available for selfies and video calls, and the system offers a remarkable 120x super zoom feature.

