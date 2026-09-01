PM Modi, China President Xi shake hands, hold talks at SCO summit in Bishkek | Video

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and had a brief interaction while walking together to attend 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The two leaders were seen having a conversation after the group photo rounds with other leaders. The interaction between the leaders carries importance as India will host the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 to 13 where the Chinese president is expected to attend.

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressing the SCO summit today said that there can be no place for double standards on terrorism. "We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism, its financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens," PM Modi said in presence of his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif. He also stressed on diplomacy over war. He said, "there is no solution on the battlefield and all wars and conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

Earlier, during the interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of SCO summit, PM Modi said, "we have consistently discussed the issue of Ukraine. When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter. As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless wars towards an end to war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity. A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India’s message. The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share a single message: the path of peace. Today, I look forward to discussing these matters with you."

The Prime Minister's remarks come as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to have a significant impact on international relations, security calculations and the global economy. India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward for resolving conflicts. The Modi-Putin meeting also assumes importance against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, which has disrupted energy flows from the Middle East and added pressure to global oil markets.

The grouping was established in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024. Turkmenistan is the only Central Asian country outside the SCO. Afghanistan and Mongolia have observer status, while dialogue partners include Turkey, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

Also Read:

No room for double standards on terrorism: PM Modi's firm message at SCO in front of Pak PM