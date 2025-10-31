Samsung Wallet to offer PIN-free UPI payments by using biometrics on devices The Samsung Wallet feature is similar to the existing UPI Lite service, which enables PIN-free payments for minor transactions.

Samsung Wallet will soon support small-ticket UPI-linked transactions using the biometrics (fingerprint or facial recognition) of users registered on their devices, thereby eliminating the need to enter a PIN for every transaction, a senior company official said.

Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director, Services and Apps Business, Samsung India, stated that the facility will be rolled out starting in December.

"Samsung Wallet's authentication experience has been enhanced with the introduction of biometric verification, device fingerprint, and facial recognition, eliminating the need for PIN entry for everyday use," Chaturvedi explained. "Users will be able to access the app and make UPI payments using just their Galaxy device's fingerprint or face recognition".

This feature aligns with the current UPI Lite service, which already allows users to pay without a PIN for small transactions.

Chaturvedi also mentioned that new Samsung smartphones, to be sold from early next year, will come with a UPI account onboarding feature. This will allow users to add their UPI account during the initial setup of their new device.

Furthermore, he said Samsung Wallet will soon start supporting the direct online usage of stored credit and debit cards across a wide set of key merchants, removing the need to manually enter card details during checkout.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset launched

Samsung has launched its new wearable headset, the Galaxy XR, to directly compete with the Apple Vision Pro and deliver immersive experiences. Significantly, it is the first device to utilize Google's new Android XR platform, a technology developed through a unique collaboration involving Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm Technologies. This headset is a key part of Samsung's wider extended reality (XR) roadmap, which also includes the development of future form factors such as AI glasses.

