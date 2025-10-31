Jio delights users with free Google Gemini Pro AI subscription worth Rs 35,100 for 18 months Jio has launched a special offer for its millions of GenZ users: a free 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro, valued at Rs 35,100, plus 2TB of cloud storage.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio has announced a major offer targeting GenZ users (aged 18 to 25), providing a complimentary subscription to Google Gemini Pro AI. The company unveiled the 'Jio Youth Offer' via its official X handle, confirming that eligible users will receive an 18-month free subscription to Google Gemini Pro. This subscription is valued at Rs 35,100 but is being provided at no cost to the youth demographic.

Jio Youth Offer details

Eligibility: Jio users aged 18 to 25.

Activation: The offer is available with Jio's unlimited 5G plans priced at Rs 349 or higher.

Benefits: Users receive the Gemini Pro subscription for 18 months after plan activation.

Bonus Storage: Users also get an additional 2TB of free cloud storage.

Claim Process: The offer can be claimed directly through the MyJio app, starting October 30.

About Gemini Pro benefits

This strategic partnership between Google and Jio aims to benefit millions of young people by granting access to advanced AI tools. The Gemini Pro subscription includes:

Advanced AI features: Access to features similar to Google's latest 2.5 Pro, Plus, and Deep Research functionalities.

AI video generation: Users can create cinematic scenes and stories using Veo 3 Fast, inspiring GenZ to explore AI filmmaking.

Nano Banana: Access to an advanced, Gemini-based version of the Nano Banana tool.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio maintained its lead in customer acquisition in September 2025, according to a TRAI report released Monday. Driven by growth in its fixed wireless broadband base, the company added 2.12 lakh wireline and 32.49 lakh mobile subscribers, pushing its total subscriber base past the 50 crore mark for the first time, reaching over 50.64 crore.

