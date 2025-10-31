Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 31, 2025: Get items including gun skins for free The Redeem Codes released today for Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX can unlock free in-game items like Gun Skins, Emotes, and Diamonds, but they are valid for a limited time.

New Delhi:

Garena has released new redeem codes today for its popular battle royale games, Free Fire and Free Fire Max, offering players a variety of exciting free in-game items. Garena periodically releases these codes for both versions of the game.

It's important to note that these redeem codes are time-limited and region-specific. Using a code from the wrong region or an expired code will result in an error message. Upon successful redemption, the items will be credited to your account.

Note for Indian players

While Free Fire was banned by the government in 2022, its sister game, Free Fire Max, remains playable in India. The gameplay for both is similar, though the Max version offers better graphics. Free Fire is soon expected to relaunch in India under the new name, Free Fire India.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 31, 2025:

B7QH2L4MR8PJ

M5MJ8Q3KV6RP

G9QK1M7LN4PJ

Y2PL5Q8MR3VK

D4QJ9K6LN7PV

N8MK3Q9LV2RJ

J1QP7M2KR5LV

E5QH4L8MK9PJ

S6MJ2Q1LV8RP

How to redeem your codes

Follow these simple steps to claim your free rewards:

Visit the official code redemption website: Navigate to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com).

Log in to your Free Fire account.

You will see a redeem banner on the page.

Click the banner to open the redemption option.

Enter the redeem code and press the confirm button.

The code will be successfully redeemed, and your reward will be delivered to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Important disclaimer

Remember that Free Fire is currently banned in India, though its Max version is available. The redeem codes are region specific and valid for a limited time, so be sure to use them quickly to avoid an error.

