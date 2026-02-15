Delhi's land revolution: 'Bhu Aadhaar' to assign unique 14-digit identifier to every plot

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government has launched a transformative 'Bhu Aadhaar' scheme, assigning a unique 14-digit identification number- known as the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN)- to every piece of land in the national capital. This digital 'Aadhaar card for land' will secure and organise property records electronically, drastically reducing boundary disputes, enhancing transparency and curbing corruption. Gupta hailed it as a powerful digital weapon against land mafias and fraudulent transactions, fulfilling a long-overdue need in Delhi.

Mission mode implementation with central backing

The initiative, originally conceived by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and Land Resources in 2016, was ignored by previous administrations but is now being executed in 'mission mode' by Delhi's Revenue Department's IT wing, in collaboration with the Survey of India. Officials will utilise nearly 2 terabytes of high-quality geospatial data and ortho-rectified drone imagery to create a precise new digital land map covering urban and rural areas, including 48 pre-identified villages under the ownership scheme. A successful pilot in West Delhi's Tilangpur Kotla village has already generated 274 ULPIN records, proving the system's efficacy with an established SOP and phased timeline backed by prior funding of Rs 13.2 million.

Resolving disputes and streamlining citizen access

ULPIN's geo-referenced 14-digit code will minimise border conflicts by providing exact parcel boundaries, foster data coordination across government departments, and prevent duplicate registrations or scams. For ordinary citizens, especially the poor and middle class who invest life savings in property, it eliminates the hassle of multiple documents- one number unlocks complete land details instantly, offering unprecedented security. CM Gupta emphasised that unclear records often trap families in endless legal battles, but 'Bhu Aadhaar' will deliver a digital account of every inch of land, making ownership dispute-free.

Aligning with PM Modi's digital India vision

CM Rekha Gupta described the rollout as a revolutionary step to ground Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' pledge, ensuring technology reaches the last mile for transparent governance. She reiterated Modi's belief that integrated, modern land records form the foundation of a developed India, directly striking at corruption while assuring property rights. Committed to safeguarding every Delhiite's assets, the government views 'Bhu Aadhaar' not just as a number, but as a robust shield for honest landowners against exploitation.