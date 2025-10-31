Government alert: Multiple vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome desktop browser and GitLab The Indian cyber security agency, Cert-In, has issued a serious cybersecurity warning regarding vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome web browser and the developer platform GitLab.

The Indian cyber security agency, known as Cert-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), issued a warning on Thursday about serious security issues affecting the Google Chrome web browser and the platform used by developers called GitLab.

These vulnerabilities, if exploited, could allow cybercriminals to steal user data, execute arbitrary code, and carry out various types of attacks on affected systems. Cert-In has shared information on the software patches and updates released by Google and GitLab to immediately plug these security loopholes.

Google Chrome vulnerabilities

Cert-In has pointed out that the Chrome desktop browser has several issues. These problems involve how it processes information, specifically in its JavaScript engine, which is responsible for running code on websites. These flaws could potentially affect the browser's performance and security. Other vulnerabilities include:

Use After Free in PageInfo, Ozone, and Storage.

Policy Bypass in extensions.

Out of Bounds Read in V8 and WebXR.

The V8 engine is vital as it allows Chrome to execute JavaScript and facilitate the connection between a computer's technical language and text format. The watchdog warned that a remote attacker could exploit these flaws by persuading victims to visit a specially crafted web page, potentially leading to arbitrary code execution, security bypass, or the disclosure of sensitive information.

GitLab vulnerabilities

According to Cert-In, a cybersecurity agency, GitLab, a popular platform for developers, has some security issues in its Community and Enterprise Editions. These problems stem from improper controls that manage who can access certain features.

These weaknesses could impact the tools we use to test applications and make sure software is functioning properly. If a hacker exploits these flaws, they might be able to sneak past security protections or even crash the system, which would make it unavailable for users.

