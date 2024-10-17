Realme GT 7 Pro to launch soon with 120W fast charging: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme is all set to make a new addition to its GT Series. The company is all set to launch new Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone. The company launched its Realme GT 6 and GT 6T this year after a hiatus of few years. On Wednesday, Realme unveiled the first official teaser for its highly anticipated GT series smartphone on X (formerly known as Twitter). The teaser suggests that this upcoming model will be powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 System on Chip (SoC). Additionally, a recent leak has provided further insights into the device's specifications, revealing that it will feature an impressive 6,500mAh silicon battery, which is designed to support rapid charging at a remarkable 120W. The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to incorporate several enhancements over its predecessor.

Realme has officially announced the imminent launch of its highly anticipated Realme GT 7 Pro in China, sharing the news through its Weibo account. While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, a promotional poster from the brand indicates that the unveiling will take place within this month. The teaser emphasises that the new device aims to uphold the reputation associated with the GT series.

In addition to the launch announcement, Realme has also revealed an image of the smartphone's retail packaging, confirming that the Realme GT 7 Pro will come equipped with advanced AI features designed to enhance user experience and performance.

Chase Xu, Realme's Vice President, took to Weibo to provide further insights, revealing that the GT 7 Pro will be categorised as a new dual-engine flagship device. It is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, also known as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which is designed to deliver exceptional performance. The device is also set to feature an innovative periscope telephoto lens, a significant enhancement for photography enthusiasts.

