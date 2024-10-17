LG might return to smartphone business with innovative rollable smartphone

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS LG

LG is poised to make a comeback in the smartphone market after a significant hiatus. The South Korean electronics giant has recently filed a patent for a rollable phone, signalling their intention to re-enter a field they exited in April 2021. Over the past decade, LG was recognized as one of the leading mobile manufacturers globally, known for its innovative designs and technology. However, changing market dynamics and a declining demand for its mobile devices ultimately led the company to shutter its mobile division.

Patent filing

Currently, LG is focusing on its core competencies in electronic home appliances, producing everything from smartphone displays and camera sensors to smart TVs. The recent patent submission for rollable and foldable phones indicates a strategic shift back toward mobile technology. This move suggests that LG is not only interested in exploring new designs but is also preparing to re-establish a presence in a competitive smartphone industry that has evolved since their departure.

Competitive landscape

The implications of LG's return extend to its rival, Samsung, whose position as the dominant player in the foldable smartphone market may be challenged. Samsung has firmly established itself as the leader, boasting a robust portfolio of foldable devices, including its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models, which enjoy substantial global demand and market share. LG's entry could intensify competition in this segment, as the company looks to leverage its engineering expertise and innovative capabilities.

Previous efforts

This isn’t the first time LG has explored rollable phone technology. The company filed a patent for a similar concept previously, even unveiling a prototype. However, that project was ultimately shelved. In 2022, LG showcased a rollable device named the Mini Tab, which featured a display that could expand from 6.8 inches to 7.4 inches. This device was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship 5G processor and boasted a 4,500 mAh battery along with 12GB of RAM. Despite this innovation, LG did not launch the device commercially, highlighting the challenges the company faced in the mobile market.

Insights from the new patent

The most recent patent, filed in October 2023, incorporates several advancements in OLED display technology. Notably, it introduces the use of magnetic tools designed to enhance the functionality of the rollable display. This innovation involves a magnetic sheet located behind the display, aimed at minimising the visibility of lines that might form when the device is extended or retracted. The magnetic feature is engineered to allow the display to smoothly revert to its original position, thereby improving the user experience.

As of now, LG has not issued any official statements regarding a definitive return to the smartphone market, leaving many tech enthusiasts and industry analysts eagerly anticipating their next move. The evolving landscape of mobile technology could play a critical role in shaping the future of LG's smartphone ambitions.

