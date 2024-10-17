Even Android 15 users are at risk, government issues critical warning for smartphone users

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Android smartphone

The government has recently issued a critical warning that affects millions of smartphone users across the country. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the government agency responsible for cybersecurity, has identified significant vulnerabilities within various models of Android smartphones. These flaws pose a substantial risk as they could potentially allow hackers to gain unauthorised access to the sensitive personal information of users. This alarming discovery was made public on October 11 and highlights the importance of users taking proactive measures to secure their devices.

Potential leakage of private information

CERT-In’s investigation revealed multiple errors related to arbitrary code execution in Android smartphones, which can lead to the unintentional leakage of personal data. A vast number of users, specifically those operating on Android versions 12, 13, 14, and 15, are at heightened risk. The agency estimates that approximately 20 million users, or 2 crore individuals, could be vulnerable to cybercriminal activities that exploit these software weaknesses. If these vulnerabilities are exploited, users could suffer significant financial losses as hackers may utilise stolen information to orchestrate fraudulent activities.

The reported glitches stem from various sources, including the Android operating system's core framework, system components, updates from the Google Play system, as well as specific technology components from MediaTek and Qualcomm. These components are frequently utilised in many popular smartphone brands available in the market.

Heightened risks for certain smartphone brands

A significant concern arises from the fact that many smartphone brands operating in India, such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Motorola, Redmi, and Poco, predominantly rely on components produced by MediaTek or Qualcomm. This connection increases the susceptibility of their users to cyber threats, as hackers may exploit the identified flaws to infiltrate their devices and access sensitive information.

Official recommendations for users

In light of these findings, CERT-In has urgently advised all Android smartphone users to promptly update their devices with the latest security patches. By ensuring that their smartphones are equipped with the most current security updates, users can significantly reduce the risk of their valuable personal information falling into the hands of cybercriminals. This advisory follows a series of previous warnings issued by CERT-In, which have consistently emphasised the necessity for users to keep their devices updated to protect against emerging security threats.

By taking these precautions seriously and staying informed about potential vulnerabilities, users can better safeguard their personal data and avoid the detrimental impacts of cyber fraud.

