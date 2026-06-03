From loyalists to fresh faces, Mamata faces biggest revolt in TMC: List of Trinamool rebel MLAs

Kolkata:

A major split took place in Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday, with expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee claiming the support of 58 other legislators from the party. The rebel faction submitted a letter to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, claiming support from 59 MLAs, calling themselves the "Real Trinamool Congress".

The faction claimed Ritabrata to be the Leader of Opposition and Mamata Banerjee as the party chief.

Days after being expelled, Ritabrata arrived at the West Bengal Assembly carrying what he said were letters of support from 59 MLAs. The move has intensified speculation about a possible rebellion within the party and a challenge to its existing leadership structure.

The Trinamool Congress currently has 80 MLAs in the 294-member Assembly. Ritabrata is reportedly seeking recognition as the Leader of the Opposition and is using the letters of support to bolster his claim before the Speaker.

Several senior MLAs were seen entering the Assembly, including Arup Roy, Seuli Saha, Akhruzzaman, Sandipan Saha, Sabina Yeasmin, Chandranath Sinha, Javed Ahmed Khan, Samar Mukherjee, and Prasun Banerjee.

Notably, none of the MLAs who attended the meeting at the Assembly were present at the dharna led by former chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in central Kolkata on Tuesday, further fuelling speculation about growing divisions within the party.

Here's the list of known TMC rebel MLAs so far: