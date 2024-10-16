Google launches Android 15 with host of new features for its users globally

Follow us on Image Source : ANDROID Android 15

Google has launched a new generation of its Android operating system. The much-awaited Android 15 is now rolling out and will be first available to Pixel devices. The final rollout of the operating system comes after six major previews and betas. The new operating system comes with many notable changes and additions. One such notable addition includes a secret compartment for apps called Private space. In addition to this, the new operating system comes with many privacy-centric features. Here are all the features rolling out with Android 15.

New features coming with Android 15

Private space

The Android 15 for Pixel introduces a feature called Private Space, which provides a separate compartment for apps. During the setup process, users have the option to sign in or create a separate Google Account to ensure that data doesn’t appear outside the Private space. Users can also choose to create a new lock method or keep the existing one. Once set up, a "Private" section appears at the bottom of the app drawer, or can be accessed by searching for "private space".

PIN for sensitive setting

In Android 15, users will need to provide PIN, password, or biometric authentication when making changes to sensitive settings such as Find My Device and during SIM removal. After multiple failed login attempts, the device will be locked down to prevent unauthorised access.

Additionally, enhanced factory reset protection will make it more difficult for unauthorised individuals to reset the device without the user's Google Account password.

Predictive back

The Predictive back feature in Android shows a preview of the homescreen when a user attempts to close an application. This allows users to confirm that they want to exit the app, reducing accidental closures.

Screenshot and copied text preview

The screenshot and copied text preview at the bottom corner have a new pill-shaped container for the Share, Markup, Capture more, etc. buttons, which are now rounded. Although the text design remains the same, in Android 15, the screenshot thumbnail has been relocated above the pill.

New screen saver

Android 15 comes with a new screen saver feature that displays Home Controls while the device is charging. This feature is designed primarily for the Pixel Tablet but also functions on phones.

Adaptive vibration

The adaptive vibration feature adjusts the haptic intensity of your phone based on its current environment, such as when it's in a pocket or a loud place.

Show long app names

The Pixel Launcher has been updated to allow displaying long app names that exceed one line to prevent them from being cut off.

Archive

In the latest update, a new "Archive" option can be found in the App info section. When viewing the app on the homescreen or app launcher, the icon appears greyed out with a cloud/download icon overlaid. Tapping on the icon initiates a download from the Play Store, or users can return to App info and select "Restore." Additionally, the "Open" action has been relocated to the top-right corner.

