Realme 9i 5G set to launch on Aug 18: Triple cameras, Dimensity 810 chipset and more

Realme has officially announced to launch its upcoming 9i 5G smartphone in India on August 18. The latest addition in the Realme series of smartphones will feature a 5G version of the existing Realme 9i, which is priced in India for Rs 13,499 (base handset variant).

The company has stated that the company has been revamping the range and upgrading the same as per the 5G requirement of the market, by keeping budget in the mind. Although the Realme 9i 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 15,000, the company has stated that it will be launching the device at around Rs 10,000.

Realme has further set up a dedicated website for the Realme 9i, where the specifications are revealed for the 9i 5G smartphone. The official website showcases the unibody design of the upcoming smartphone with the back panel coming with three cameras, and on the right edge, there is a power button integrated along with a fingerprint scanner.

The new 9i 5G smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 810 chipset which is majorly featured in the selected affordable 5G phones. The chipset further powers handsets like Poco M4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and Agni 5G.

Realme has claimed that the Dimensity 810 chipset is 20% faster than the Dimensity 700 chipset, which powered a number of handsets in 2021.

So far these are the details we curated for the Realme 9i 5G smartphone, and we expect more details to be unleashed soon, on the launch date. We also expect the device to feature some similar specifications to the Realme 9i.

To recall, the earlier variant of 9i from Realme use to feature a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display and was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. On the camera front, the handset supported a 50-megapixel triple camera and a 16-megapixel front shooter. On the battery side, the handset came with a 5,000 mAh battery which further supported fast charging.

