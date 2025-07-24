Realme 15 with Buds T200 launched in India with impressive offers Realme 15 will go on sale starting July 30, while Buds will be available from August 1. Buyers can save up to Rs 5,000.

New Delhi:

Realme has launched new smartphones in India today. Apart from the Realme 15 Pro, the company has also introduced the Realme 15 and Realme Buds T200. The Realme 15 features a Dimensity 7300+ 5G chipset and a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, which is also available on the Realme 15 Pro. The company has also launched the Buds T200, equipped with a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver and 32dB ANC.

Realme 15, Buds T200 India price and availability

The Realme 15 is available in three variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 23,999, while the other two variants are available for Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively. It is offered in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Pink. The smartphone will be available for sale starting July 30, 12 PM onwards, via Flipkart, Realme's official website, and across offline stores.

Interested buyers will receive Rs 1,500 in bank offers or a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus.

Variant Price 8GB+128GB Rs 23,999 8GB+256GB Rs 25,999 12GB+256GB Rs 28,999

The Realme Buds T200 is priced at Rs 1,999 and is offered in Mystic Grey, Snowy White, Dreamy Purple, and Neon Green. It will be available for sale starting August 1, with a Rs 200 discount.

Realme 15 specifications

The Realme 15 features a 6.8-inch 4D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Dimensity 7300+ 5G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

It also includes AI-backed editing features like AI Edit Genie and AI Party. The former supports voice-enabled photo editing, while the latter is said to automatically adjust settings like shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in real time based on the surroundings.

For photography, it gets a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony IMX882 AI camera and an 8MP Wide Angle Camera. It also has a 50MP AI front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. For connectivity, it gets dual 5G mode, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 6. It has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

