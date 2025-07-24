Realme 15 Pro with 7,000mAh battery, up to 512GB storage launched in India starting at Rs 31,999 Realme 15 Pro will be available for purchase starting July 30. Interested buyers can receive a Rs 2,000 discount or a Rs 6,000 exchange bonus to lower the price.

New Delhi:

Realme has launched new products at an event hosted today. The company introduced two new smartphones in its number series and an audio product. The newly launched Realme 15 Pro is a new addition to the Realme 15 Series, which also includes the Realme 15. The 15 Pro smartphone arrives within seven months after the launch of the Realme 14 Pro. The newly launched smartphone ditches Realme's circular camera design for a more usual camera module. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset and features a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Realme 15 Pro India price and availability

The Realme 15 Pro is available in four variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The higher specification variants with 12GB RAM are available with 256GB storage and 512GB storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 31,999, and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage is available for Rs 33,999. The higher specification variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 35,999, and with 512GB storage, it is available for Rs 38,999.

Variant Price 8GB+128GB Rs 31,999 8GB+256GB Rs 33,999 12GB+256GB Rs 35,999 12GB+512GB Rs 38,999

The device will be offered in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple colors. It will be available for purchase starting July 30 at 12 PM onwards via Flipkart, Realme's official website, and across offline stores.

Interested buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on select bank transactions or a Rs 6,000 exchange bonus.

Realme 15 Pro specifications

The Realme 15 Pro features a 6.8-inch 4D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

It also includes AI-backed editing features like AI Edit Genie and AI Party. The former supports voice-enabled photo editing, while the latter is said to automatically adjust settings like shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in real time based on the surroundings.

For photography, it gets a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS Camera and a 50MP Ultrawide Angle Camera. It also has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. For connectivity, it gets dual 5G mode, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 6. It has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

