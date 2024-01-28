Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G models surface ahead of launch: Specifications leaked

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 12

Ahead of the launch of the Realme 12 Pro series in India, information about the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G has already surfaced online. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website has both models listed with model numbers RMX3868 and RMX38667. Simultaneously, the Realme 12+ 5G has also appeared on China's MIIT certification website, where it unveiled the images showcasing its design features.

BIS Listings for Realme 12 Series: Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G

Both the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G are registered on the BIS website without specifications. But the information which is present on the BIS website, suggests an important launch for India.

A similar pattern was further observed with the Realme 12 Pro models on the website in mid-December.

Realme 12+ 5G: MIIT certification and more

As per the registered details, Realme 12+ 5G has been identified with the model number RMX38666, and it has surfaced on the MIIT certification website in China.

The provided images offer a glimpse into the phone's design, which very much resembles the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The rear panel further showcases a quad-camera setup with an LED flash, along with a prominent metal strip running vertically in the middle. The Realme branding has been positioned at the rear bottom.

Realme 12+ 5G: Design

As per the details available on the MIIT website, the Realme 12+ 5G will come with a quad-camera setup and an LED flash on the rear panel. It will further be aligned with the design language of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G.

A distinct metal strip further runs vertically from the top to the bottom of the rear panel. The branding has been positioned elegantly at the bottom left corner.

Although the specifics and details of the selfie camera have not been stated on the site, the volume rockers along with power buttons are visible on the right edge. The handset’s edges further appear flat with rounded corners for a comfortable grip.

About the launch of the Realme 12 series in India

By the time of writing, the company has officially announced its plans to launch the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G in India or other markets. However, as per the leaks on the certification websites, the smartphones are expected to launch soon.

Realme, at present, has been gearing up for the launch of the Realme 12 Pro series in India tomorrow (January 29). And any information related to the upcoming devices will only be confirmed by tomorrow itself.

