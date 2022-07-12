PUBG Mobile and Blackpink band to bring the first virtual concert

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM-BLACKPINK BLACKPINK

PUBG Mobile is reportedly hosting the first-ever virtual concert in July. The concert will feature a Blackpink- K-pop girl band.

The virtual concert has been timed to coincide with Blackpink's much-anticipated return to music next month. The group's last album came out in 2020.

PUBG Mobile tweeted: "BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]' Coming soon! North & South America: 22nd-23rd and 29th-30th July; Rest of the World: 23rd-24th and 30th-31st July,"

PUBG's rival Fortnite has hosted various concerts by the likes of Travis Scott and Ariana Grande in the past but this is the first time for the Tencent-backed popular game.

The virtual concert will feature "a Special Track and new music video, designed and created specifically for this collaboration".

"Download the game & join us on July 15th to receive a free in-game concert ticket. On the 16th, download the concert resource pack! Stay tuned for more info," PUBG Mobile said in another tweet.

In April, PUBG Mobile was the second highest-earning mobile game worldwide with approximately $218 million in gross revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

In Q1 2022, PUBG Mobile generated $643 million in consumer spending across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Top K-pop girl group Blackpink will make a long-awaited comeback in August.

The quartet will hold the largest-ever world tour by a K-pop girl group by the year's end to meet its international fans.

