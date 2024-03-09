Poco X6 Neo India launch on March 13: Here's everything we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : POCO Poco X6 Neo

Poco is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Poco X6 Neo will be a new addition to Poco’s X series lineup in India. The upcoming smartphone will launch in the country on March 13 at 12PM IST. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some information about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone via a microsite on Flipkart. Here are all the details you need to know.

Poco X6 Neo India price (expected)

Poco X6 Neo will come in Blue alongside other colours. It will be available in different RAM and storage configurations. Poco X6 Neo is expected to be priced below the Poco X6 and is expected to arrive in the budget segment. It is likely to be priced between Rs 18,000 and Rs 21,000. The smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart.

Poco X6 Neo specifications

As per the information available on the microsite, the Poco X6 Neo will feature a rectangular camera module at the rear with a dual camera setup placed vertically. There is a small text written beside the cameras that confirms the main lens of the phone as '108MP DUAL CAM'. The company has also disclosed that the phone will sport a punch-hole screen with a 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. In addition, the phone is expected to feature a 120Hz screen and a Dimensity chipset. It is likely to come with Android 14 OS pre-installed.

Rumours have it that the Poco X6 Neo could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro that launched in November 2023 in China. The Note 13R Pro boasts a 6.67-inch OLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. It runs on an Android 14 operating system with MIUI on top. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.

In addition, the Note 13R Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For security, the device has a fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support.

The smartphone comes with a range of connectivity options, including Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and GNSS suite.

