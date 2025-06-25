Poco launched new smartphone in India with massive 7550mAh battery, 12GB RAM The Poco F7 5G has been launched in the global market, including India. This phone features a robust 7550mAh battery and 12GB of RAM. Additionally, it will receive operating system updates for four years and security updates for six years.

Poco has introduced an impressive gaming phone in India, featuring a robust 7,550mAh battery. This device marks the brand's largest battery offering to date and is part of its global launch, including availability in India. The newly launched Poco F7 5G serves as an upgrade to last year's Poco F6 5G, which was initially priced at Rs 29,999. Notably, the Poco F7 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 that debuted in China, sharing many of its features.

Poco F7 55 India price and availability

The Poco F7 5G comes in two storage options: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. The starting price is set at Rs 31,999, while the highest variant is priced at Rs 33,999. You can expect the phone to be available for purchase on Flipkart beginning July 1, with a bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 available during the purchase.

Pre-booking for the phone began on June 25. It comes in three stylish colour options: Frost White, Cyber Silver Edition, and Phantom Black.

Poco F7 5G Price 12GB RAM + 256GB Rs 31,999 12GB RAM + 512GB Rs 33,999

Poco F7 5G specifications

This latest offering from Poco is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, alongside storage options of up to 512GB with UFS 4.1. The device boasts a 6000mm² vapor chamber cooling system, ensuring it stays cool during intense gaming and multitasking sessions. Additionally, the RAM can be virtually expanded by another 12GB.

The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, built on Android 15. Poco promises four years of OS updates and six years of security updates, enhancing its longevity. It also comes with impressive IP ratings (IP66, IP68, IP69), making it resistant to water and dust damage. The phone has a slim profile, measuring just 7.98mm and weighing 222 grams. For connectivity, it supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

On the camera front, the Poco F7 5G features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 20MP front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a hefty 7,550mAh battery, supporting 90W USB Type-C fast charging, along with a 22.5W reverse fast charging function.

The device showcases a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering HDR10+ support and peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

