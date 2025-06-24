iPhone 17's first look emerges, teasing two new colours Ahead of the iPhone 17's launch, details about its colour options have begun to surface. This latest offering from Apple is expected to include two striking new colours.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 17 is expected to launch this September, retaining the design seen in last year's iPhone 16. Users can look forward to two new colour options for this model. According to tipster Majin Bu, both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will debut in fresh green and purple hues. In the upcoming iPhone 17 series, several significant upgrades are anticipated compared to last year's models. Both standard versions are likely to feature a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the new A19 Bionic chipset will enhance performance. However, the standard versions will be powered by the A18 Bionic chip.

iPhone 17 Air

Additionally, camera enhancements are on the horizon for the iPhone 17 series. This lineup may include an action button and a dedicated camera button, facilitating improved photography experiences. The series is also expected to introduce a larger battery and faster charging capabilities, with the iPhone 17 Air possibly being a portless device, relying on wireless charging and eSIM technology.

Energy ratings

In line with new EU regulations, Apple has begun sharing energy ratings for its devices. Customers can now find updated efficiency ratings on the product pages for every iPhone and iPad. These ratings will consider factors such as battery performance, repairability, impact resistance, and IP rating.

Meanwhile, Apple has awarded Tata Group the service and repair contract for its iPhones and MacBooks, entrusting them with these operations in India. As the demand for Apple devices continues to soar in the country, this partnership represents a significant component of the American company's supply chain strategy.

Reports indicate that Tata Group will not only manage repairs but will also be involved in the manufacturing of Apple’s iPhones. Given the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, Apple is strategically expanding its manufacturing footprint beyond its traditional base. In recent years, India has emerged as a compelling alternative to meet Apple's production needs.

ALSO READ: After Acer and Alcatel, third smartphone brand to enter India this year with 2 new models