After Acer and Alcatel, third smartphone brand to enter India this year with 2 new models Both smartphones claim to offer reliable performance, impressive imaging capabilities, and streamlined hardware. Each device includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor.

New Delhi:

A new contender is set to join the Indian smartphone market, following Acer and Alcatel. The homegrown brand AI+ is preparing to launch its smartphones in India. Recently, the company announced the names and camera specifications for its upcoming models, the Pulse and Nova 5G. Additionally, it's confirmed that these smartphones will be available next month on Flipkart.

AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G: What we know so far

According to the company, both the Pulse and Nova 5G smartphones promise reliable performance, impressive imaging capabilities, and a streamlined hardware experience. The details shared indicate that each device will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. A single-tone flash will enhance the rear module, while the front-facing camera is neatly tucked away in a discreet notch.

The AI+ Nova 5G is said to be designed for high-speed performance and cutting-edge connectivity. Meanwhile, the AI+ Pulse focuses on delivering smooth, everyday functionality.

Both smartphones showcase a lightweight design with soft curves and a unique red-accented power key. They will be offered in five striking colors: Pink, Blue, Black, Green, and Purple.

Meanwhile, Alcatel has made a notable return to the Indian smartphone market with the introduction of its new V3 Series. On May 27, the company launched three models: the V3 Classic, V3 Pro, and V3 Ultra, all powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and featuring up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The V3 Classic 5G is equipped with a robust 5,200mAh battery, while both the Pro and Ultra variants come with slightly smaller 5,010mAh batteries.

The Alcatel V3 Classic 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, and the 6GB + 128GB option is available for Rs 14,999.

ALSO READ: Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 24: Chance to win free characters, gun skins, glue walls, and more