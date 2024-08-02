PlayStation Portal with 8-inch LCD launched in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : SONY PlayStation Portal

PlayStation Portal: Sony has introduced the PlayStation Portal in India. This new product is a game streaming device that enables players to remotely access PS5 games. The device, which was globally launched last year, does not run games natively but allows users to stream their PS5 games with console-quality controls over a Wi-Fi connection. Some of the key highlights of PlayStation Portal include an eight-inch LCD display, DualSense wireless controller, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

PlayStation Portal India price and availability

The PlayStation Portal remote player will be available in a single white colour and is priced at Rs. 18,999 in India. The handheld device will be available at Sony Centers, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, and other participating retailers starting from August 3.

PlayStation Portal specifications

The PlayStation Portal remote player has an eight-inch LCD display with 1920x1080 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It can run PS4 and PS5 games from Sony's current-gen console at up to 60fps in full HD. The screen has touch-enabled zones on the left and right sides. The device includes DualSense wireless controller features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for compatible games.

Connectivity options on the PlayStation Portal include a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Sony's proprietary PS Link feature, and Wi-Fi 5. However, the device does not support Bluetooth connectivity.

How to use Sony PlayStation Portal

The PlayStation Portal is unable to run games on its own, but it allows players to stream games from their PS5 library over home Wi-Fi. This means users can play their PS5 games on the PlayStation Portal even when someone else is using the TV connected to the console.

The PlayStation Portal operates through Sony's Remote Play feature. To set up Remote Play, players first need to turn on their PS5 or put it in rest mode, ensure the console is connected to the Internet, and update it to the latest version of the system software.

ALSO READ: Internet access in India: Over 95 percent villages covered under 3G/4G connectivity