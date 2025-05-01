Pahalgam attack: India-Pakistan cyber war erupts amidst border tensions After the Pahalgam attack, tensions have risen, leading to an increase in hacking and cyber attacks from multiple groups on both sides. Attackers from Pakistan are also distributing PDF files that contain phishing domains.

New Delhi:

Recent events have left many people on edge in both India and Pakistan. Following the tragic Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, tensions have escalated significantly. Indians are calling for government action against Pakistan, while the country's defense forces are weighing their options. Even though ground operations have yet to commence, the battle has already shifted to cyberspace, with groups from both nations engaging in hacking and cyberattacks. According to a report from the Economic Times, pro-India activists have targeted databases belonging to the Pakistani government and private sector organisations, including Euro Oil, the AJK Supreme Court, the University of Balochistan, Wada Call Agency, and Sindh Police.

On the other hand, Pakistan-based groups have managed to hack the website of the Indian Army College of Nursing, leaving behind a provocative message highlighting religious differences and reinforcing the two-nation theory, similar to recent comments made by Pakistani army chief Asim Munir.

Cybersecurity experts have cautioned that these types of attacks have now become an extension of geopolitical strategy and are likely to increase. Additionally, there are reports of harmful PDF files circulating online, linked to phishing domains that mimic official Indian government websites.

Indian officials have stated that they have successfully thwarted several attacks originating from Pakistan in recent days. These coordinated attacks, which are believed to have state backing, target various sectors in India, including defense, government entities, and critical infrastructure. The situation has been marked by a rise in DDoS attacks and website defacements driven by hacktivists, aimed at eroding public trust.

Meanwhile, in light of the stringent border restrictions implemented following the Pahalam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has extended relief to Pakistani citizens stranded in India, permitting their return to Pakistan via the Attari border. This decision occurs despite a prior directive to halt all movement and trade across the border starting May 1.

