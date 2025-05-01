iPhone 15 gets hefty discount on summer sale, available for Rs 40,000: Find out where to buy The price of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 has decreased once again. You can purchase this premium iPhone at its lowest price ever. Significant savings are available now through bank and exchange offers.

New Delhi:

When it comes to purchasing an iPhone, many people hold out for discount offers to snag a better deal. If you’re among those eagerly waiting for a price drop on an iPhone, you’ll be pleased to hear some good news. Right now, you have the chance to buy the iPhone 15 at a significantly reduced price. Recently, the price of the iPhone 15 has seen a substantial drop, making it more affordable than ever. During Amazon's Great Summer Sale, customers can grab this premium smartphone for a bargain price.

iPhone 15 discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 79,900. However, the company is offering a substantial flat discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 59,499. By taking advantage of an HDFC bank offer, you can save an additional Rs 1,250, allowing you to buy it at an even lower cost.

In addition, Amazon is providing a fantastic exchange offer that gives customers the potential to save up to Rs 52,100. If you have an iPhone 12 in good condition, you could receive Rs 18,000 in exchange value. By utilising both the flat discount and the exchange offer, the effective price of the smartphone can drop below Rs 40,000.

It's worth noting that the final exchange value you receive will depend on the working and physical condition of your old smartphone, so you might not receive the full amount.

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 was launched in 2023 and features a glass back panel framed with aluminum. It boasts an IP68 rating, so it's water-resistant.

The device has a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina display that supports Dolby Vision, offering an exceptional viewing experience. Powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, this iPhone delivers outstanding performance.

With storage options of up to 512GB and 6GB of RAM, the iPhone 15 caters to users’ multitasking needs. For photography enthusiasts, it comes equipped with a dual-camera system featuring 48 + 12 MP sensors, alongside a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. To keep everything running smoothly, it houses a 3349mAh battery.

