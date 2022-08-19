Otter shortens the timeline for free transcription service: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : OTTER.AI Otter.ai

Otter, an automated transcription provider has reduced the free hours for transcription from 600 minutes to 300 minutes per month. This degradation has taken place for those who have been using the platform for free and limited their free access to the 25 most recent conversations, with older ones available via paid mode only.

Otter.ai is considerably a popular tool to record interviews with real-time transcription (with much accuracy).

The company stated that it has been making some big changes to its offerings for both free and paid customers. These services will be applicable from September 27 onwards.

The company will add Otter Assistant which will automatically join meetings (even if you don't) on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet to capture and share notes and meeting insights.

"We're also adding our recently launched 'Automated Outline' feature. Now you'll have access to automatic meeting summaries curated and displayed in the Outline panel so you and your colleagues can easily access a summary of what was discussed," said the company.

The company is also making changes to Otter Pro, including expanding Otter Assistant features, adding Automated Outline, raising the price, and changing other features and usage limits.

While Otter Pro's annual pricing will remain the same at $8.33 per month (billed annually), the company will increase Otter Pro's monthly pricing from $12.99 a month to $16.99 a month.

Otter's premium features for Otter Pro subscribers will also include virtual assistant and Automated Outline tools.

"Otter Pro subscribers will now be able to choose which conversations are shared with their calendar guests and also have the option to send Otter Assistant to two concurrent meetings to automatically take notes," the company informed.

Otter Pro users will get 1,200 minutes of transcription per month, 90 minutes per conversation, 10 imports per month, 100 names aling with 100 other terms custom vocabulary with 'no Dropbox sync' (only available on Otter Business).

Inputs from IANS

