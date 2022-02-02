Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • There are two Indias now, one for rich and another for poor, Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address didn't touch central challenges: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address was a long list of things Govt claims to have done: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Oppo to launch Watch Free Along with Reno 7 Series on February 4

Oppo to launch Watch Free Along with Reno 7 Series on February 4

Oppo Reno7 Series 5G smartphones are set to launch in India on February 4 along with Watch Free in the same event, as per the sources.   

Saumya Nigam Reported by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Published on: February 02, 2022 18:52 IST
Oppo, Oppo watch free, smartwatch, Reno7
Image Source : WEBSITE: OPPO

OPPO Wach Free

Oppo is set to launch Reno7 Series 5G smartphones on February 4, and recently it was reported that OPPO will also be unleashing Watch Free in the same launch event. 

The upcoming smartwatch from OPPO will sport a 1.46-inches AMOLED display and feature more than a hundred workout modes. It will also have an optical heart-rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) sensor for health tracking.

Oppo Watch Free was launched in China in September, last year and lately, it was spotted on the legit Indian tech sites. It was stated that the watch will be unveiled along with Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro, but the company is not willing to talk much about the watch as of now, as confirmed with the agency officials from the company.

The organization February 1 tweeted that it would launch Oppo Watch Free on February 4. 

Though the company is yet to expose the pricing for the Oppo Watch Free in India, as per the sources, the smartwatch will be available in two colour variants- Quick Sand Gold and Silent Night Black could be priced around Rs. 7000, as in China the watch was priced at CNY 599 (in September 2021).

Oppo Watch Free Specifications

Oppo Watch Free is expected to come with 2.5D curved glass and will pack a 230 mAh battery which will take 75 mins to fully charge the watch and can last for 14 days, according to OPPO. The new Watch Free will be compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 OS or iOS 10 and later versions along with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connections.

With over a hundred exercising and sports modes, the Watch Free comes with sports modes including badminton, skiing, cricket, kayaking, and more. The water-resistant smartwatch automatically hit upon foot, jogging, rowing gadget, and elliptical system workouts.

Write a comment

Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News