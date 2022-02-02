Oppo to launch Watch Free Along with Reno 7 Series on February 4

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: OPPO OPPO Wach Free

Oppo is set to launch Reno7 Series 5G smartphones on February 4, and recently it was reported that OPPO will also be unleashing Watch Free in the same launch event.

The upcoming smartwatch from OPPO will sport a 1.46-inches AMOLED display and feature more than a hundred workout modes. It will also have an optical heart-rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) sensor for health tracking.

Oppo Watch Free was launched in China in September, last year and lately, it was spotted on the legit Indian tech sites. It was stated that the watch will be unveiled along with Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro, but the company is not willing to talk much about the watch as of now, as confirmed with the agency officials from the company.

The organization February 1 tweeted that it would launch Oppo Watch Free on February 4.

Though the company is yet to expose the pricing for the Oppo Watch Free in India, as per the sources, the smartwatch will be available in two colour variants- Quick Sand Gold and Silent Night Black could be priced around Rs. 7000, as in China the watch was priced at CNY 599 (in September 2021).

Oppo Watch Free Specifications

Oppo Watch Free is expected to come with 2.5D curved glass and will pack a 230 mAh battery which will take 75 mins to fully charge the watch and can last for 14 days, according to OPPO. The new Watch Free will be compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 OS or iOS 10 and later versions along with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connections.

With over a hundred exercising and sports modes, the Watch Free comes with sports modes including badminton, skiing, cricket, kayaking, and more. The water-resistant smartwatch automatically hit upon foot, jogging, rowing gadget, and elliptical system workouts.