OPPO smartphones started to receive ColorOS 12 Beta, know which devices will get the update

OPPO has recently announced that the new ColorOS 12 Beta Version which is based on Android 12 OS will continue to be available on more OPPO devices across the nation.

The update will start to start rolling out on 16th May 2022. The new ColorOS 12 Beta Version will be available on the OPPO devices in phases. Like A76 smartphone and the Reno 10x Zoom will get the update from 17th May onwards while the Reno7 5G will get the update on 18th May.

The ColorOS 12 official version update will start to roll on the handsets like Find X2, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno4 Pro, F19 Pro+, F19 Pro, F17 Pro, A74 5G and the A53s 5G.

The Reno7 Pro 5G model got its first update on 10th May; the F19 and F19s will further get it later this month from 24th May onwards, the Reno3 Pro and F17 will get the update on 26th May, while the A53 model will get the same from 30th May 2022.

This new update cycle will enable the user to experience ColorOS’ highly customizable user interface and some features which comprise of the much-awaited UI customizations, three-finger translation, FlexDrop, Private System and other enhanced security features.

About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 370 million global users, ColorOS supports more than 80 languages, including English, Bahasa, and Thai.