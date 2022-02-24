Oppo Enco M-32 Neckband Versus boAt Rockerz 333 Pro

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Oppo Enco M-32 Versus boAt Rockerz 333 Pro

Neckband has taken over the market rapidly. A number of brands have been working toward creating a secured and powerful wireless listening solution that could fit both the budget and requirement both. It has not just become the need but has become the style statement. There have been times when people use to wonder if a neckband is better or an earbud, but indeed, the neckband is a better and more secure way, if we think of using and carrying it.

Over the period of time, there have been many brands that have worked on the technology to bring in the best in class neckband which could wireless connect easily. But when it comes to purchasing one, it's a mere confusion, as the market has been clustered with so many gadgets of the same kind. So, here at India TV, we tried doing justice to bring you a detailed comparison between the recently launched Oppo Enco M-32 and boAt Rockerz 333 Pro, to let you know which one is a better fit under the budget of Rs. 2,000.

Oppo Enco M-32 versus boAt Rockerz 333 Pro Specifications Oppo Enco M-32 boAt Rockerz 333 Pro Battery 220 mAh (28 hours) 150 mAh (up to 60 hours) Charging 10minutes= 20 hours 10minutes= 20 hours Bluetooth Version 5.0 5.2 Operating Range 10 meters 10 meters Talk time Up to 28 hours Up to 60 hours Playback Time Up to 28 hours @ 60% volume Up to 60 hours @ 60% volume Charging Time 35 minutes 1 hour Charging Port C-Type C-Type Country Origin China China Water Resistance Yes (IP55) Yes (IPX5) Buttons 1 long button (volume+ power) Three (volume+ power+volume) Number of devices to connect 2 (can pair two and switch accordingly) - Price Rs. 1,699/- Rs. 1,499/-

Well, post witnessing the specs, you must have got a clear idea about how similar the specs of both the devices are. But as we reviewed Enco M32, I would like to mention that the playback sound quality is appreciable and if you love good music with high bass, then this device will do all the justice. It can also be paired with two devices simultaneously and works flawlessly. The neckband looks classy and sturdy at the same time.

On the other hand, the boAt Rockerz 333 also claims to have good quality sound experience and looks sturdy with its built. Also, the battery life mentioned is also huge, which can last for a couple of days if you use it regularly.