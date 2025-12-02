Oppo A6x 5G with Dimensity 6300 chipset launched in India, starting at Rs 12,499 The Oppo A6x 5G, a budget smartphone, is available for sale starting today. Oppo is also providing customers with a three-month interest-free EMI option on select bank cards.

New Delhi:

Oppo has launched a new smartphone in the budget segment in India: the Oppo A6x 5G. It is offered in three different RAM and storage configurations. Some of its key highlights include a large 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging (SuperVOOC), an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 13-megapixel main rear camera.

Oppo A6x 5G India price and availability

The Oppo A6x 5G is available in Ice Blue and Olive Green colours. It will go on sale starting via Amazon, Flipkart, the Oppo India online store, and offline retail outlets.

The pricing for the three variants is as follows:

Variant Price in India (Rs) 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Rs 12,499 (Base Variant) 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 13,499 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 14,999 (Top Variant)

Additionally, Oppo is providing a three-month interest-free EMI option to customers using select bank cards.

Oppo A6x 5G features

The Oppo A6x 5G is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

Feature Details Display 6.75-inch LCD screen, HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,125 nits peak brightness. Processor Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset (coupled with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU). Memory/Storage Up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Battery 6,500mAh with 45W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. Rear Camera 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture, 77-degree field of view, auto-focus). Records up to 1080p video at 60 fps. Front Camera 5-megapixel sensor (f/2.2 aperture, 77-degree field of view). Records 1080p video at 30 fps. Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support. Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. Dimensions/Weight 166.6 x 78.5 x 8.6mm; 212g.

