Vivo X300, X300 Pro launched in India with Dimensity 9500 chipset: Price, offers, and availability Both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro feature a 50MP front camera and the same chipset. However, the X300 Pro comes with a larger battery, while the standard X300 has a 6,040mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Vivo has officially launched its new flagship X300 Series in India, comprising the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro smartphones. This launch follows their debut in China and other global markets a month ago. Both models are powered by the high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and feature a 50-megapixel front camera. A key difference lies in the battery: the premium X300 Pro boasts a larger 6,510mAh battery, while the standard X300 has a 6,040mAh unit.

Vivo X300 Series price and availability in India

The Vivo X300 Pro is available in a single configuration with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at Rs 1,09,999.

The Vivo X300 is offered in three variants:

12GB + 256GB: Starts at Rs 75,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 81,999

16GB + 512GB: Rs 85,999

Pre-booking for the Vivo X300 series is currently open via the Vivo India website. The handsets will officially go on sale starting December 10. Additionally, the Vivo Zeiss 2.35x telephoto extender kit is priced separately at Rs 18,999.

Vivo X300 Series offers

Vivo is providing several attractive introductory benefits:

Bank Offers (Offline): Interested buyers can avail of a flat Rs 4,000 discount through a bundle offer and an instant 10 percent cashback for SBI Card and HDFC Bank users.

Online Offers (Flipkart and Amazon): Purchases made online are eligible for 24-month no-cost EMI options and a flat Rs 4,000 discount.

Vivo X300 Series specifications

Feature Vivo X300 Vivo X300 Pro Operating System OriginOS 6 (based on Android 16) OriginOS 6 (based on Android 16) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm) + Pro Imaging VS1 chip + V3+ imaging chip MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm) Display 6.31-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (1216×2640 pixels) 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K (1260×2800 pixels) Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Up to 120Hz RAM and Storage 12GB + 256GB / 12GB + 512GB / 16GB + 512GB (LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage) 16GB + 512GB (LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage) (Single configuration in India) Battery 6,040mAh Lithium-ion 6,510mAh (Global variant: 5,440mAh) Wired Charging 90W 90W Wireless Charging 40W 40W Rear Camera (Triple) Main: 200MP (1/1.14-inch HPB sensor, OIS, Zeiss-tuned) Wide-Angle: 50MP (1/2.76-inch JN1) Telephoto: 50MP (Sony IMX885 LYT-602, 3x optical zoom, OIS) Main: 50MP (Sony LYT-828 sensor, CIPA 5.5 rating, Zeiss-tuned) Telephoto: 200MP (Periscope, 3.5x optical zoom, CIPA 5.5 rating, Zeiss-tuned) Wide-Angle: 50MP (JN1 sensor) Front Camera 50MP sensor (Supports 4K video) 50MP camera (Supports 4K video) Ingress Protection IP68 and IP69 (Dust and Water resistance) IP68 and IP69 (Dust and Water resistance) Dimensions 150.57 × 71.92 × 7.95mm Around 161 × 75.5 × 7.99mm Weight 190g 226g Colours Elite Black, Mist Blue, Summit Red Dune Gold, Elite Black

