OpenAI launches Sora on Android: AI video creation app now live on Google Play OpenAI has officially launched its AI video-generation app for Android users across select global regions. Previously exclusive to iPhones, Sora is now available on Google Play in the U.S., Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, with plans to expand to Europe soon.

New Delhi:

OpenAI, one of the most popular AI companies behind ChatGPT, has now made the viral AI-powered video creation tool, Sora, available on Android devices. After launching on the iPhone in September 2025, the company has released the app on the Google Play Store for certain countries.

Sora's Android launch is another big milestone for OpenAI in making advanced AI video creation accessible to everyday smartphone users.

Where is Sora available on Android?

OpenAI confirmed that Sora is rolling out on Android in the following regions:

United States

Canada

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

So far, the app has not yet been rolled out in India or Europe, but the company is planning and working on the expansion plans.

According to Bill Peebles, Head of Sora at OpenAI, this process is already underway in Europe.

Sora's colossal popularity with the iPhone

And, indeed, the iOS version of Sora also saw amazing growth:

It reached 1 million downloads in just five days from its launch.

It stayed at number 1 in the Apple App Store for almost 3 weeks.

It means Sora is currently ranked as number 5 among the top free apps on iOS – right behind Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

This is likely to continue because Android contributes a major portion of global smartphone usage.

What is Sora, and what can it do?

Sora is an application powered by AI that enables users to create realistic short videos with only text commands. Users can type a prompt—such as “a futuristic car racing through neon streets”—and the app generates an AI video in seconds.

Key features of Sora that could help the common man

Creating AI Videos from Text Prompts

The TikTok-like apps will be given a feed for posting and browsing videos.

Simple interface; good for beginners and creators.

Fast generation speeds based on the advanced OpenAI video model

Community engagement by allowing likes, comments, and sharing

Sora was initially invite-only, but OpenAI has now opened it to all users for free for a limited time.

How will Sora help Android users?

Sora brings several practical benefits: