CERT-In issues high-severity warning for Google Chrome users: Update your browser now CERT-In has issued a high-severity security warning for Google Chrome users on Windows, Mac, and Linux, citing multiple vulnerabilities that could allow remote attackers to run malicious code on affected systems.

New Delhi:

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-In, has issued a high-severity security advisory for all users of Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux. The government agency warns that multiple critical vulnerabilities in the browser could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on a user's computer simply by luring them to a malicious website. This makes the issue serious for millions of Chrome users in India.

Which Chrome versions are affected?

The vulnerabilities affect Chrome versions prior to the following updates:

Chrome < 142.0.7444.59 for Linux

Chrome < 142.0.7444.59/60 for Windows and Mac

Chrome < 142.0.7444.60 for macOS

If your browser is running an older version, it needs to be updated immediately.

What is the alert about?

According to CERT-In, several vulnerabilities have been identified across Chrome's internal components, including:

V8 engine issues – Type Confusion, Race Conditions, Out-of-Bounds that read:

Use-after-free in PageInfo and Ozone

Weaknesses in extensions, autofill, media handling & storage

Incorrect UI security in Omnibus and Fullscreen modes

Policy bypass bugs

What does this mean in easy words?

These are serious weaknesses within core Chrome systems: the JavaScript engine, browser UI, extensions, and media modules. If you open a hostile web site without even knowing it:

Your browser may execute malicious code

Attackers could bypass Chrome's security protections

Fake UI screens may pop up to steal passwords

Sensitive data in your browser could be accessed

This can, in serious cases, compromise your entire system.

Basically, an attacker can hijack your browsing session or even the device itself.

How to stay safe?

According to CERT-In, all users are advised to take immediate action:

1. Update Chrome immediately: Google has already released a security patch.

You can update Chrome by visiting:

Menu

Help

About Google Chrome

Update

2. Keep away from suspicious sites: Do not click on unknown links sent via SMS, email, or social media.

3. Allow auto-updates: Keep Chrome up to date automatically to continue to protect your system.