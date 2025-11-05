CERT-In issues high-severity warning for Google Chrome users: Update your browser now

Advertisement
CERT-In has issued a high-severity security warning for Google Chrome users on Windows, Mac, and Linux, citing multiple vulnerabilities that could allow remote attackers to run malicious code on affected systems.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-In, has issued a high-severity security advisory for all users of Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux. The government agency warns that multiple critical vulnerabilities in the browser could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on a user's computer simply by luring them to a malicious website. This makes the issue serious for millions of Chrome users in India.

Which Chrome versions are affected?

The vulnerabilities affect Chrome versions prior to the following updates:

  • Chrome < 142.0.7444.59 for Linux
  • Chrome < 142.0.7444.59/60 for Windows and Mac
  • Chrome < 142.0.7444.60 for macOS

If your browser is running an older version, it needs to be updated immediately.

What is the alert about?

According to CERT-In, several vulnerabilities have been identified across Chrome's internal components, including:

V8 engine issues – Type Confusion, Race Conditions, Out-of-Bounds that read:

  • Use-after-free in PageInfo and Ozone
  • Weaknesses in extensions, autofill, media handling & storage
  • Incorrect UI security in Omnibus and Fullscreen modes
  • Policy bypass bugs

What does this mean in easy words?

These are serious weaknesses within core Chrome systems: the JavaScript engine, browser UI, extensions, and media modules. If you open a hostile web site without even knowing it:

  • Your browser may execute malicious code
  • Attackers could bypass Chrome's security protections
  • Fake UI screens may pop up to steal passwords
  • Sensitive data in your browser could be accessed
  • This can, in serious cases, compromise your entire system.

Basically, an attacker can hijack your browsing session or even the device itself.

How to stay safe?

According to CERT-In, all users are advised to take immediate action:

1. Update Chrome immediately: Google has already released a security patch.

You can update Chrome by visiting:

  • Menu 
  • Help 
  • About Google Chrome 
  • Update

2. Keep away from suspicious sites: Do not click on unknown links sent via SMS, email, or social media. 

3. Allow auto-updates: Keep Chrome up to date automatically to continue to protect your system.

 

