OnePlus next high-performance 16GB RAM smartphone leaks via IMEI database Following the OnePlus 15R, a new Nord series powerhouse with an even larger battery is on the way. Certification leaks suggest this high-performance mid-ranger could be arriving sooner than expected.

New Delhi:

After all the excitement surrounding the OnePlus 15R, the company is now turning its attention to the next big release in the popular Nord series. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 was recently found in a database that tracks new phones and has also shown up on a certification website in Malaysia. This new model is expected to be a strong mid-range smartphone, offering a huge battery of about 7800mAh and improvements in performance compared to the current OnePlus Nord 5.

Global certification and launch timeline

The OnePlus Nord 6 has been spotted in a database that tracks new phone models, using the name CPH2795. A reliable source shared that we can expect the phone to be released worldwide in the first half of 2026.

This new Nord 6 is likely to be a reworked version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which recently came out in China. While the Chinese version comes with 12GB of RAM, rumours suggest that the global version of the Nord 6 might have even more memory. This could mean better performance and smoother multitasking for users.

OnePlus Nord 6 expected features and specifications

The OnePlus Nord 6 is shaping up to be a "flagship killer" in the mid-range segment. Here are the rumoured specifications:

Display: A large 6.83-inch 1.5K resolution panel featuring an industry-leading 165Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Powered by the high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Memory and Storage: Up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Battery and Charging: A massive 7800mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging.

Software: Expected to ship with OxygenOS based on Android 16 in India and other global markets.

Durability: High-level water and dust resistance with IP66, IP68, and IP69/IP69K ratings.

Camera configuration

For photography, the device is expected to sport a streamlined dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary lens. On the front, a 16MP camera will likely handle selfies and video calls.

