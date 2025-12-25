Massive price drop: This Samsung foldable now available at Rs 61,000 discount The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has received its first major price cut since launch. The premium foldable is now available for up to Rs 61,000 off its original retail price, with additional savings available through various bank offers.

New Delhi:

Samsung’s flagship foldable phone has just received a significant price reduction in India. Originally launched in 2024, the South Korean tech giant's premium device is now available for up to Rs 61,000 less than its initial launch price. In addition to this direct price cut, shoppers can take advantage of attractive bank offers and exchange bonuses to lower the cost even further.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 discount

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was introduced in India with a starting price of Rs 1,64,999. Currently, the e-commerce platform Flipkart is offering a massive discount of Rs 61,066, bringing the effective starting price down to just Rs 1,03,933.

To maximise your savings, you can also benefit from these additional offers:

Bank Offer: Save an extra 5 per cent by using a Flipkart Axis Bank card.

Exchange Bonus: Save up to Rs 68,050 by trading in your old smartphone (the final value depends on the model and condition of your device).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features and specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains one of the most powerful foldable devices on the market, combining cutting-edge display technology with top-tier performance.

Display and Performance

Main Display: A stunning 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cover Screen: A 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth multitasking.

Processor: Powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Memory and Storage: Equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Camera and Battery

Triple Rear Camera: Features a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

Selfie Camera: A 10MP front-facing camera for clear video calls and high-quality selfies.

Battery: A 4400mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging as well as convenient wireless charging.

