Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Sale starts from October 9: Check bank offers and early access

New Delhi:

Flipkart has finally made the dates for its Big Billion Days 2026 sale official, and shoppers are already gearing up. The big sale will officially start from October 9 onwards, and if you are a Flipkart Plus or Flipkart Black member, then you can use the Flipkart Credit Card, and you will get day-prior access to the offers on October 8. The e-commerce player has a whole microsite teasing bank offers and discounts, cashback offers and special deals.

Sale starts from October 9: Bank offers and discount details

Expect plenty of offers to come across categories like smartphones, laptops, electronics, and home appliances. The sale will mainly highlight most things that one needs to upgrade or grab at a deal.

Up to 10 per cent instant bank discount: Flipkart is offering up to 10 per cent instant discounts if you pay with Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards during the sale. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders snag the same 10 per cent savings, as long as you stick to the usual terms.

(Image Source : FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAYS 2026 SALE)Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Sale

Super Money by Flipkart: How to use?

Furthermore, if you use Super Money by Flipkart for your first transaction, you will get an extra 10 per cent cashback. Payments through UPI and other gateways are also in the mix.

Flipkart teases special sale events

The e-commerce player is reportedly rolling out special sale events like:

Price Crash

BBD Specials

Tick Tock Deals

Brand Hours

Double Discount

Rush Hours

Each one promises short bursts of deals and extra markdowns on select products. More specifics about these offers are expected as the sale date gets closer.

(Image Source : FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAYS 2026 SALE)Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Sale

Smartphones, laptops and more could get discounts

There is no full list yet that offers a big price cut, but the sale will likely include discounts on:

Smartphones

PCs

Laptops

TWS earbuds

Smartwatches

Washing machines

Refrigerators

Smart home devices across plenty of brands

Flipkart is also gearing up to go toe-to-toe with Amazon’s festival event, so you can bet consumer electronics and other top categories will see some serious deals.

So, shoppers need to hold themselves back for almost a month now, as Flipkart plans to drop more details on products, prices, and banking offers as Big Billion Days 2026 approaches. So, your shopping list may help you save some extra money if you start checking things on the e-commerce store.

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