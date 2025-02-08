OnePlus 13 Mini tipped for launch in March: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus

The OnePlus 13 series has already impressed users all over the world, all thanks to its powerful hardware and smooth performance. Both the handsets from the series- OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are among the top Android smartphones in their segments. Reports have further suggested that the company is gearing up to introduce a new compact flagship- the OnePlus 13 Mini, which could bring high-end features in a smaller form factor.

OnePlus 13 Mini: What to expect?

Rumours about the OnePlus 13 Mini began surfacing after OnePlus industrial designer Lao Haoran hinted at a major design overhaul for 2025. Following his announcement, leaks suggested that the company is working on a mini variant of its flagship lineup.

Flagship performance in a OnePlus Mini form

The OnePlus 13 Mini is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 7 cores, the same chipset expected in the flagship OnePlus 13. This indicates that despite being a compact device, the OnePlus 13 Mini will deliver flagship-level performance while competing with other compact flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Display and design: A premium look in a compact size

Display:

6.31-inch LTPO OLED panel

1.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate

Flat-screen design with ultra-slim bezels

Optical in-display fingerprint scanner

Design:

Glass back and metal frame for a premium feel

New design philosophy from OnePlus

Dual-camera system for Pro-level photography

Initially, leaks suggested a triple-camera setup, but fresh reports from tipster Digital Chat Station indicate a dual-camera system instead.

Rear camera setup:

50MP primary sensor

50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom

Vertically arranged bar-shaped camera module

This setup is expected to offer high-quality photography while maintaining a sleek and compact design.

Battery and charging features

While the battery capacity is still unknown, the OnePlus 13 Mini is rumoured to support wireless charging, making it even more convenient for users.

OnePlus 13 Mini: India and global launch details

Launch Date:

Expected to debut in China next month.

Global availability remains uncertain—some reports suggest it might be China-exclusive, while others hint at a wider release.

If OnePlus decides to launch the 13 Mini globally, it could be a game-changer in the compact flagship market! Stay tuned for more updates.

